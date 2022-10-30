By Biodun Busari

Poland is one of the minnows making their appearance in this edition of the World Cup in Qatar but not without a prolific striker Robert Lewandowski — winner of the past two FIFA men’s player of the year awards — and his Polish teammates in Qatar.

The White and Red Orly which is termed as The Eagles followed a 6-2-2 in Group I of UEFA’s World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing second to England.

They got a free ticket through the playoff semifinals (when Russia was disqualified because of the nation’s invasion of Ukraine), then earned a 2-0 win over Sweden to seal their pass to the tournament.

Poland has not gone past the round of 16 in 40 years, despite two third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982 and they know it will take extra efforts to qualify from the group C that has Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Poland has qualified for just three of the past nine tournaments and never advanced out of the group stage and the question is will its talisman, Barcelona’s striker, Lewandowski break the jinx this time?

Players to watch out for:

Name: Robert Lewandowski

Position: Striker

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 34-year-old

Robert Lewandowski has consistently been in finest of form of his life at club level for over a decade. He scored 74 goals for Borrusia Dortmund in 131 games and netted 238 goals in 253 for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga before joining Barcelona this summer where he has found net 13 times in 12 games.

The 34-year-old is a complete striker with ability to use both legs and his head to score with space or even little space in front of goal.

Poland would count on him as their skipper with overwhelming experience and he will like to make a statement as he had a woeful performance in Russia 2018. Lewandowski did not score a single goal in their last outing where they faced Senegal, Columbia and Japan which made his team to crash out.

The former Bayern Munich forward has been dubbed Lewangoalski because he’s regarded as of the top strikers on the planet. He gives defenders a hell of a time on the pitch with his qualities of height, strength, balance, pace, intelligent movement and proficiency with both feet that could punish Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico who are in the same Group C.

Name: Wojciech Szczęsny

Position: Goalkeeper

Current club: Juventus

Age: 32-year-old

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny gives Poland an accomplished presence between the posts based on his experience and confidence. He was praised for managing the pressure of replacing legendary Gianluigi Buffon.

He has manned the goalposts for Poland 66 times since 2009 and featured in the nation’s squad as it co-hosted UEFA Euro 2012, also later taking part at Euro 2016, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.

For decisive performances – in particular for his reflexes, fundamental goalkeeping technique, positional sense, and consistency, as well as his efficient rather, Poland might make headway with Szczęsny as shot stopper.

Name: Kamil Glik

Position: Defender

Current club: Benevento

Age: 34-year-old

Kamil Glik — a 34-year-old center back who plays for Italian Serie B club Benevento. He featured in the last Russia 2018 as part of the anchors in the Polish defense.

He joined Poland’s national team and has played 98 games with 6 goals to show for as a defender. His experience and capacity can be banked on to tighten things up at the back line.

Glik is a tall centre back with great physicality, as well as also good mobility. His biggest strength is undoubtedly his aerial ability, both in marking and on set pieces in the opposing area. He is also known for his leadership on the pitch and all these will count for Poland in Qatar.

Coach

Name: Czesław Michniewicz

Position: Manager

Age: 52-year-old

Czesław Michniewicz was appointed the manager in January 2022 and on On 29 March 2022, he led Poland to a 2–0 victory over Sweden in the World Cup qualification play-off final.

Prior his national team coaching appointment, he had managed Poland U-21 and Legia Warsaw in the space of five years and his experience as a former Polish player will help his team.

Michniewicz is going to Qatar as a manager of one of the underdogs at the Mundial but it will be in his advantage if he advances from the group. And probably, his rate will increase if he surpasses the round of 16 with Poland.

