After losing 2-1 to Belgium in the Round of 16 of Brazil 2014 World Cup, the United States men’s soccer national team are back to the biggest stage of football.

Missing the 2018 World Cup, as shocking as it was, offered the USMNT the chance to rebuild their team, strengthening it ahead of Qatar 2022.

In the rebuilding process, it phased out veterans like Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore with a number of youngsters brought in to beef up the squad.

While the USMNT are no strangers to the knockout stages of the World Cup, they have a poor record of having won only one of their five appearances at the stage.

Coach Gregg Berhalter and his young squad know they have that record to beat for their campaign at the World Cup to be qualified success by Americans.

However, before that happens, they face a tough battle to progress from Group B where they are pitted with England, Wales and Iran.

Players to watch out for:

Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

Forward

24 years

Pulisiic who plays for English Premier League giants, Chelsea, is the unquestioned star and leader on the team.

His outstanding performances for both club and country have backed up his $66 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

The only thing to halt Pulisic’s rise among the world’s best attackers have been injuries, but when on the field he’s an influential playmaker with an eye for goal.

Adams

Tyler Adams

Midfielder

23 years

Adams is one of the stunning talents the USMNT possess.

Plies his trade for Leeds United in the English Premier League, the 23-year-old midfielder has grown to become an integral part of the US national team.

His talent is said to be beyond his age, with many tipping him to be among the few youngsters to make headlines in Qatar

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna

Winger

20 years

Another youngster the USMNT will be parading in Qatar, Reyna is one with the terrifying pace and trickery sleek in the United States forward line.

At age 20, the Borussia Dortmund teenager has established himself in the US senior national team and have also become a key player for the Bundesliga giants.

Gregg Berhalter

Coach

Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter is a former US international and currently the coach of the USMNT.

As a former player of the team, he earned 44 caps for his country and featured at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Berhalter’s management career began as an assistant at LA Galaxy, the club where he ended his playing career.

He then moved to Sweden to take on the role of head coach at second-tier Hammarby, but was eventually sacked in July 2013 after failing to get his attack firing.

Berhalter has assembled a great crop of young American players, and now has the responsibility of leading them to an unprecedented record at the World Cup.

Fixtures:

November 21: United States vs Wales

November 25: England vs United States

November 29: Iran vs United States

