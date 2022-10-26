By Efosa Taiwo

After about six decades absence from the World Cup, The Dragons have the chance to give their aging golden generation led by Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey a memory to savour about their career.

1958 marked the last time the Wales national team made it to the World Cup. Afterwards, for 15 times, they had attempted qualification but failed on each attempt.

That, however, got to change as The Dragons defeated Austria and Ukraine during the qualifying playoffs for Qatar 2022 to make a return to the biggest football showpiece.

This feat lends credence to the uniqueness the current assemblage of the Wales national team boast of, especially when it is considered that prior to the qualification, they had been on a run of impressive outings.

In 2016, they qualified for their first European Championship and made a stunning run to the semifinals. They then advanced to the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

While appearing at the World Cup for the second time might look a ‘big enough’ success for Wales as a nation, making it to the next round will be a feat they would undeniably have their eyes on.

Players to watch out for:

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale

Winger

33 years

The skipper of the Wales national team, Bale is the all-time leading scorer for the Dragons, and played a central role in their quest to reaching Qatar.

Famous for his blistering pace and power-packed left foot, there is no cinch of doubt that the man to be wary of in the Dragons team is the former Tottenham and Real Madrid star.

Bale leads the current golden generation of the Wales team, and while this appears to be his first and last World Cup, it can be taken for granted he would do all he can to make it count.

Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey

Midfielder

32 years

The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder is one of the veterans the Welsh team boast of going into the tournament.

Ramsey made his debut for Wales at age 17 after impressive performances for the U-21 side that earned him a call-up to the senior side.

Ever since then, the Nice midfielder has been an integral part of The Dragons, and were one of the outstanding players when the team shocked the world by reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016, scoring twice and providing four assists for the Welsh team.

Going into Qatar, his experience and quality will be needed to see the Wales team give a good impression of themselves.

Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson

Forward

21 years

Johnson comes with energy and speed that make him a nightmare for defenders.

Although he has not featured much for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League this campaign, his quality, which earned him the award as the EFL Championship Young Player of the 2021/22 season, is never in doubt.

Since making his debut in 2020 at the age of 19, Johnson has already established himself in the forward line of The Dragons with 15 appearances for his nation and two goals scored.

Despite his fledgling career, the exceptional forward certainly will have a lot of Welsh hope on his young shoulders in Qatar.

Rob Page

Coach

Rob Page

Page was a former Wales International and currently the manager of the Wales senior national team.

Prior to him becoming the manager of the Dragons, he was appointed as an assistant manager to Ryan Giggs in August 2019.

Page became the team’s caretaker manager in November 2020 after Giggs was suspended from duty.

He oversaw two victories in the UEFA Nations League that secured Wales promotion into League A.

The 48-year-old manager led Wales to UEFA Euro 2020 where they reached the Round of 16m, before leading them to qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

