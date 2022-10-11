By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said his side will be out for victory in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Copenhagen as they seek to seal qualification for the next round with just two games to spare.

The Blue side of Manchester have been in blistering form ever since the players returned from international duties, battering district rivals, Manchester United 6-3, thrashing Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League last week Wednesday, and beating Southampton 4-0 all at home.

Guardiola, at a pre-match conference ahead of the clash against Danish league Champions in the UCL, said he is satisfied with the performance of his team, but hinted on improvements.

“In the last game better [defending]. Generally it is good. We can do better and I am satisfied. We play three games in not many days. After the Liverpool game we have one week. We do not have much time to reflect on how maybe we are attacking or defending. You do not maybe have time to think about specific situations. For the pace they can not handle [so many games].”

He said his side are not going to underrate Copenhagen, adding that if they fail to get a good result, it will be because Copenhagen played well.

“I am pretty sure the players will know. If we play two months after maybe it will be different, but one week later we have the opportunity to close qualification. In the last games we play very well. I am more than satisfied so far with how [we are playing].

“We are not going to underestimate them with the nature of the players they have. It will be no exception. If it does not go well, it will not be because we do not play well it will be because Copenhagen plays well. We want to get into the last-16 and that is what we will try to do.”

Man City have won all three of their Champions League games this season and a victory against Copenhagen will confirm their progression to the next round of the champions league with two games to spare.

