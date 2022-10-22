The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has faulted police report that one of the suspected kidnappers among the gang that attacked his convoy yesterday was gunned down during a gun battle with the police along Auchi expressway, noting that the suspect was caught and handed over to the police.

Suleman who made the rebuttal on his Twitter page asked why the security operatives killed a suspect who could have led to the unraveling of the perpetrators behind the deadly attack.

His words: “Lies…there (they) weren’t kidnappers… He was caught and handed over and the police killed him immediately…why?..why killing him on the spot? Who is trying to cover up traces?”

However, the CPS Ayodele Suleiman, Divisional Police Officer in Auchi said the police had a gun battle with the suspected gang that attacked the convoy of the cleric yesterday and killed one of the members.

Recall that the ugly incident led to the death of seven persons made up of three policemen and four domestic staff of the revered cleric.