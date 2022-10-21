By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Rev. Gideon Para-Mallam has rejected his nomination into the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, saying although he is not a partisan politician, he aligns himself with the stance of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN against the Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC.

The cleric said neither himself nor his wife, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam was aware of the nomination until their attention was called to it.

In a statement issued on Friday in Jos, he said, “My attention has been drawn to a list in circulation which indicates that I (or my wife – Prof. Para-Mallam) have been nominated to serve in the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council. Neither of us is aware of this nomination and our consent was not sought.

“Nigeria is a great country; our present setbacks notwithstanding. But I believe that Nigeria will be great again. I love this country. I am not a partisan politician. I am a Clergyman and a Social Justice Peace Advocate. I am non-partisan. I am also not a card-carrying member of any political party in Nigeria today (not that it would be wrong, but I am not at the moment).

“Besides, CAN has taken a position against any Muslim-Muslim ticket and any Christian-Christian ticket. I respect that decision. Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country. This contextual reality needs to show in the way our political parties play their politics through fair internal party politics. Accepting to serve in the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council will negate this fundamental reality of what we are as a multi-religious country. Politics of inclusiveness should override politics of exclusion not just in 2023 but beyond.

“I, therefore, wish to distance myself from membership of any campaign team of any political party in the forthcoming 2023 elections. I have some respected and close friends in all the major political parties. I will continue to work to promote political harmony and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria. May God give Nigeria peaceful 2023 Elections. God bless Nigeria and guide both the parties and Nigerians as the campaign season commences.”