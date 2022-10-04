By Juliet Umeh

A Lagos-based startup, Class54, has unveiled tools that leverage artificial intelligence, AI to drive success rates for students preparing to write the Nigeria university entry examination, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The promoters of the platform, Class54 Education Limited explained the solution has become imperative in the face of increased lagging performance of candidates of the JAMB UTME in recent times, with barely 21 percent of the candidates scoring above 200 in the 2022 UTME exams conducted recently.

They said Class54 would successfully drive pass rate in UTME to 73.5 percent, up from the 21percent national average as has been demonstrated in its first year of operation, thereby boosting admission rate into universities appreciably.

Launched earlier this year, Class54’s mobile and web applications allow from kindergarten to 12th grade, K-12 students to prepare adequately for examinations by using AI to analyse their areas of weaknesses and suggests the proper steps to take to improve.

Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of the platform, Mr. Oluwasegun Ige, explained that Class54 platform is available for Android, iOS and Windows desktop users and students can practice up to four subjects simultaneously, just like in the actual examination; see a robust and precise analysis of their performance and practice latest past questions up to 2022 JAMB and WAEC examinations.

He said students can also access the summary of recommended novels, practice questions by their preferred topics or practice questions by how hard or easy they prefer it to be.

Also, instructions on each subject are presented with detailed explanation to every question, complete with clearly labelled diagrams.

He said: “To boost adoption among target users across Nigeria, the applications have been optimized to work even with limited internet access.

“With access to the application remaining free for the first five questions in a subject year and full access at N1,500 for three months, an amount that is significantly cheaper compared to the cost of the printed past questions, Class54, it said, can become the best companion for everyone writing major examinations in Nigeria.

Ige said: “We have built an amazing technology based on artificial intelligence which helps students improve their grades in a record time as they prepare for major examinations in Nigeria.

“Our technology tracks their progress and recommends the next-best action to take to get the best grades in their examinations. This has enabled us to raise the average pass rate for candidates who used the class54 App in the 2022 JAMB examination to 73.54 percent, up from the 21percent national average just in our first year alone.”

