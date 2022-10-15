By Benjamin Njoku

Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of stand up comedy Tee-A will host a slew of Nigerian R’n’B royalties at his forthcoming Rhythm and Blues concert scheduled for the last quarter of the year at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To headline the concert are RnB singer, Chike, Cobhams, Styleplus, Praiz and Kuru-kere crooner, Iyanya.

Doubling as the show’s director, Tee-A, yet again, is set to record another successful production after his highly successful shows including ‘Live and Naked and Tyme Out with Tee-A.’

Serving as an Ode to the RnB genre, the ace comedian noted that the R’n’B genre has played a significant role in the advancement of other music genres that have become mainstream today.

“Almost every music has an R’n’B background or influence, and Afrobeats is not an exception. A lot of today’s music has a very strong R ‘n’ B influence in it,” Tee-A stated.

He further disclosed that the essence of the concert is to attract lovers of the genre to relish exhilarating music experiences alongside their favourite Nigerian star dating back to as far back as the early ’90s.

On the idea behind the project, Tee-A said, “I have always been a huge fan of Nigerian and international RnB music and I feel that we should showcase and celebrate our big R ‘n’ B stars too.”