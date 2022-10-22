Chelsea will be up against bitter rival, Manchester United on Saturday in the English Premier League in what has been termed ‘a quest for the top four’.

Going into the match, Chelsea are placed 4th on the log after an impressive run of games under new boss, Graham Potter who is yet to taste defeat since taking over the reigns at the Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, on the other hand, seem to have found their feet in recent matches since their 6-3 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five games with the goalless draw against Newcastle the only chink in their armour.

However United will be facing a Chelsea side who are undefeated in Stamford Bridge this season and have won each of their last three Premier League games at home.

Although, the quality of the Chelsea side cannot be compared to that of Manchester City, so the chances of another humiliation happening are slim, Ten Hag would have to bring his tactical prowess to bear if Manchester United will earn a victory over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter would be having arguably his biggest test since he took charge as the manager of the Blues, and how much he survives this test lends credence to the impact he has had so far on the current Chelsea team.

Team News

For Chelsea, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech have both received medical green light ahead of the clash with N’golo Kante, Recce James and Wesley Fofana to miss the game due to injuries.

For Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad for this game after the incident of the Portuguese star walking out of the pitch before the conclusion of the game against Tottenham.

Of the two sides, Ten Hag has a hefty injury list with Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Brandon Williams (unspecified), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle), Harry Maguire (hamstring), Donny van de Beek (muscle) and Anthony Martial (back) out injured.

Martial, Wan-Bissaka and Maguire are the closest to returning but will not be ready just yet.