President Mohammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing challenges of underdevelopment and insecurity in the Niger Delta region.

The president revealed this in a keynote address, delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, at the recently concluded 5th meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta (NCND) held in Uyo.

According to him, his administration has evolved different programmes to address the diverse needs of stakeholders in the region, noting that one of such programmes held in December, 2016 with representatives of the region under the aegis of the Pan Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF), outlined a 16-point agenda as minimum preconditions for peace, stability and development of the region.

“The relative peace in the region is a testimony to government’s commitment to addressing the concerns espoused by PANDEF referenced in the 2016 Summit”.

He pointed out that ongoing reforms in the NDDC following recommendations of the forensic audit “will eventually bring about the Constitution of a new Board for the Commission, which is the desire of most stakeholders in the region”.

In addition, he stated that the move by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to harmonize development plan of agencies and development partners operating in the region into an integrated regional development plan is geared towards accelerating development in the region.

Meanwhile, the president disclosed that completion of the East-west, which is the largest infrastructure project in the country, is a priority of his administration considering its strategic importance connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region hence the directive that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited should step and fix section 4 of the road project, covering Eleme Roundabout to Onne junction.

While commending leaders and youths of the region for their hard work which has brought the relative peace and security, he urged them to sustain the peace in order to promote economic growth, enterprise development and attract investments.

