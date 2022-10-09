.

—It’s a disaster of monumental proportions —Ngige

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the boat accident in Anambra state, in which dozens of people were killed.

This is as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described the Ogbaru boat mishap as a “disaster of monumental proportions.”

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in the Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously.

As more details are awaited, the President according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the accident.

He also directed the relevant agencies of government to check the safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future.

President Buhari said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” said the President.

Meanwhile the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has described the boat mishap as a disaster of monumental proportions.

According to media reports, no fewer than 76 persons lost their lives when the boat loaded with about 85 persons and moving from Onukwu to Nkwo Ogbakuba market, capsized on the way.

A statement by the Minister’s media office in Abuja, Sunday, said the former Anambra State Governor expressed “deep sadness and grief” over the tragic incident.

Ngige said, “On behalf of my immediate and extended family, I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Anambra State on the loss of scores of lives in the fatal boat mishap which occurred in Ogbaru.

“As a former Governor of the state, it was very distressful and agonising to me when I heard that over 76 precious lives were lost in the accident. The tragic mishap is a disaster of monumental proportions.

“I understand the pain and anguish that those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy are experiencing at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, while I wish the injured, quick and speedy recovery. “

Ngige also commiserated with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, the Senator representing Anambra North senatorial district, Princess Stella Oduah and the representative of Ogbaru federal constituency, Hon. Chuchu Onyema, assuring them and the people of his support at this very painful moment.

“However, as we mourn, let us take solace in the fact that we all are mortals and will one day return to our creator. I pray the Almighty God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.”

RELATED NEWS