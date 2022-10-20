.

By Bose Adelaja

The Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina and Founder, Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network (LEARN), Mrs Abimbola Fashola have been nominated for the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE), taking place on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The Award, largely sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) holds at The Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at 4pm.

Other notable Nigerians nominated for the award include the Group Managing Director, Arco Group, Dr. Alfred Okoigun; and Director—General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, Executive Chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and Board Member Nigeria Liquified National Gas (NLNG) Limited, Dr Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, October 20, 2022, AfriSAFE Chairman, Dr. Afe Mayowa, said the event will be all-encompassing saying,

“AfriSAFE is an annual continental award set up to honour excellence in the health and safety industry by recognising and celebrating the exemplary individuals and organisations promoting a safe and healthy workplace, ensuring public safety, well-being and enabling environmental sustainability.

According to him, the awardees were first nominated by stakeholders in the health and safety industry and members of the public through a website before being shortlisted by a panel of judges.

Also nominated in the individual category of AfriSAFE 2022 are Director-General/CEO, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mrs Yetunde Ilori and Engr. Abiodun Oyedepo, Pioneer Chairman, NISAFETYE. He said, “AfriSAFE 2022 will also honour Mr Ejiro Otarigho, the heroic truck driver who gained national attention for driving a burning truck away from a densely-populated area in Delta State to avert danger to public safety,” he said

Meanwhile, Seplat Energy, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Standard Chartered Bank, NDLEA, NLNG Limited, Ibile Oil and Gas, Nestle Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Stanbic IBTC, FrieslandCampina, CWAYS top the organisation category of this year’s award.

Dr. Afe said the awards will be presented at the AfriSAFE Banquet on the said date.