By Efosa Taiwo

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte will be charging his boys to go all the way to secure three points when they face Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Spurs fell 3-1 to Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend while Brighton held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge.

Coming into the encounter, Brighton have actually won two of their last three Premier League games against Spurs, including a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April, but the North London club recorded a 2-0 win in the corresponding game between the two sides last term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have also made a strong start to the campaign, winning five, drawing two and losing one of their eight Premier League games to collect 17 points, which has left them third in the table.

Antonio Conte’s side have only won one of their last four games in all competitions, though, and they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend; Harry Kane’s penalty levelled the scores in the 31st minute, but the Gunners scored twice more through Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka. .

Tottenham know they have their work cut out against an impressive Brighton side who are currently in the top four position on the English Premier League standings.

At the moment, they are not an easy opponent to face and basking from a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool last weekend, they would be all fired up for victory against Spurs.

This is not to be put beyond them as Tottenham, on the other hand, have won just one of their four top-flight fixtures on their travels. However, with the defeat at the weekend, and the quality and experience Tottenham possess, a loss for Tottenham will have to take a lot from Brighton.

