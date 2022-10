By Efosa Taiwo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has denied releasing his manifesto ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Anambra state governor revealed this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated.”

RELATED NEWS