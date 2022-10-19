Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC appeared to have made decisive inroads into the party’s Presidential Campaign Council PCC as it Wednesday night released a fresh list, naming Adamu as second in command of the council.

In the list which was signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore as opposed to the initial 422-member list signed by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president, Muhammadu Buhari was still named as Chairman of the Council.

Unlike in the earlier list, Adamu has now swapped positions with Tinubu as the former was named the Deputy Chairman of the council, while Tinubu becomes the Deputy Chairman II. His running mate, Kashim Shettima remains the vice chairman of the council.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong retains his position as Director General; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Deputy Director General, Operations and James Faleke as Secretary.