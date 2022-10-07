.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State House of Assembly yesterday passed a resolution calling on the Executive to immediately liaise with security agencies, the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and other stakeholders to halt the ongoing illegal mining of minerals which is causing varying degrees of environmental damage and emission in Wuyo, Jaradali and Balbaya villages of Bayo Local Government Area in the state.

Bayo in the southern Borno senatorial district shares a border with Gombe state and is located about 270km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The session was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan.

Moving a Motion of urgent Public Importance on the floor of the House, member representing Bayo state Constituency, Hon. Maigari Abare observed that; following the suspension of Order Eight (Viii) of the House Standing Orders, Rules 5(1-4), enabled him to seek support from his colleagues to ensure all illegal mining operations in the affected communities be halted with immediate effect.

He hinted that such activities have caused environmental damages with alteration of the ecological state, air, water and soil pollution.

This is in addition to loss of vegetation, landscape degradation, radiation, emission and further limited access to land for agricultural productivity.

Abare’s motion which was seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Abdullahi Askira, Fnse, (Askira-Uba), Hon. Gambomi Marte (Marte), Hon. Mohammed Gajiram (Nganzai), Hon. Ali Kotoko (Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC) and Hon. Maina Garbu (Monguno) state constituencies, “unanimously called on the state Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum to liaise with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to urgently come to the aid of the affected areas to avoid security breach in the state.”

The lawmakers also want Borno State Government to set up a High Powered Committee to investigate the matter to bring an end to the issue.

They said, the committee if constituted would continue to monitor every nook and cranny of the state to fish out illegal miners.

They further argued that the importance of mining can never be over emphasized, as it contribute to the economy and provide job opportunities to the teaming unemployed youths, however, if done illegally as it is presently taking place in Bayo Local government area, may lead to disasters such as economic backwardness, insecurity and all sorts of environmental pollution.

During the plenary, the House also recieved Executive Communications on a Bills to Establish Borno State Agency for Investment Promotion and Private Partnership, provide for a law to Establish Borno State Agency for Investment Promotion partnership Bill, 2022, as well as Retirement Age of Primary and Secondary School Teacher in Borno State Civil Service and Other Matters.

