By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Daniel Benson ‘BNXN fka Buju’ has sparked excitement from fans by teasing an unreleased single ‘Traboski’, less than two months after the release of his sophomore EP ‘Bad Since 97’.

The talented singer made this known in a tweet on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 with the caption ‘So you get the drift 😂 TRABOSKI’ as many fans were excited about the teaser.

BNXN sang in his usual melodic tune with a catchy hook and record produced by Young Willis.

So you get the drift 😂 TRABOSKI pic.twitter.com/iOkAqQc6tE — Benson (@BNXN) October 2, 2022

On 25th August, 2022, BNXN FKA Buju released his sophomore EP ‘Bad Since 97. ‘

The seven-track project includes hit songs/ features with music superstars such as ‘Many Ways’ ft. Wizkid, Kenkele ft. Wande Coal and Modupe ft. Olamide.

‘Bad Since 97’ follows BNXN’s 2021 EP ‘Sorry I’m Late.’

