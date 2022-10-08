.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational rapper, Blaqbonez has collaborated with international music producer JAE5 for a new single titled ‘Back In Uni’. The release comes ahead of his upcoming sophomore studio album “Young Preacher”.

The Chocolate City signee reflected on life experiences during his stay at the university as well as his past relationships.

The song also explores his escapades where he was a notorious philanderer who broke the hearts of many ladies.

Full Lyrics

Chorus

All the hearts I broke in Lekki

Only God fit protect me,

All the lies I told them girlie

Goddamn I’m way too reckless

My girlfriend way back in Uni

Some things she’ll never know

Oh lord I did her dirty

Some things she’ll never know

Verse 1

The girlie want money

When I call you know she gon come through

Yeah, you know these hoes ain’t loyal,

Shit, none of my bros ain’t loyal

So, who be this ho made for you?

So, what’s popping now?

Me never let them get to my medulla

Must bring bad things early now

They say my girls pulls on circular

All of my enemies they are all hoes,

To all the keles wey I don ghost

Didn’t mean to play with your heart,

But that’s just how the game goes

Chorus

All the hearts I broke in Lekki

Only God fit protect me,

All the lies I told them girlie

Goddamn I’m way too reckless.

My girlfriend way back in Uni

Some things she’ll never know

Oh lord I did her dirty

Some things she’ll never know

Verse 2

The girlie want money

When I call you know she gon come through

She gon come through like,

On a Monday night,

She gon work after work tonight

When she tell you that she occupied

But she on this pipe, blowing me until I’m satisfied.

Yeah,

I know you,

You carry me for your mind but it’s no use

You see me on the telly and you

stressing on your mental mental

Omo no dey vex forget am

This street no send your mental health,

Shey you no dey see am for internet?

Look at the things I do

Oh Jah, come save my soul o!

Chorus

All the hearts I broke in Lekki

Only God fit protect me,

All the lies I told them girlie

Goddamn I’m way too reckless.

My girlfriend way back in Uni

Some things she’ll never know

Oh lord I did her dirty

Some things she’ll never know

All the hearts I broke in Lekki

Only God fit protect me,

All the lies I told them girlie

Goddamn I’m way too reckless.

My girlfriend way back in Uni

Some things she’ll never know

Oh lord I did her dirty

Some things she’ll never know

