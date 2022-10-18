By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organization, TYO, worldwide and the Forum of Concerned Nigerians, FCN have expressed resentment over the recent comment of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was alleged to have hit out at Governor Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulanis as bandits and terrorists.

Both groups in separate statements issued Tuesday in Makurdi were reacting to the recent statement credited to the PDP Presidential candidate who while fielding questions during the presidential interactive session organized by Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna alleged that he was angry with Governor Ortom for profiling Fulanis as bandits and terrorists because he is also a Fulani.

Reacting to the alleged comment, the President General of TYO, Timothy Hembaor stated that Alhaji Abubakar’s statement was not only an attack on Governor Ortom who the Tiv people looked unto for protection from killer herdsmen but also an attack on the entire Tiv people who years ago bestowed on the Presidential candidate the honorific title of Zege Mule Tiv (shelter of the Tiv race).

The TYO said by the comment Alhaji Atiku was not deserving of the title “he has desecrated the chieftaincy title and therefore does not merit being addressed as such any further.

The Zege Mule u Tiv means the shelter of the Tiv. It is a title that puts the holder in a unique and special position of being a canopy of protection to Tiv interests. And Alhaji Abubakar has publicly proclaimed that he is very angry with Governor Ortom the defender of the Benue Valley and the Tiv nation. He falsely accused the Governor of profiling the Fulani as killers in Nigeria; and that it is personal to him because he is a Fulani man.

“This is very definitive. The Fulani massacre against the Tiv has been the most important defining issue of Samuel Ortom’s governance in Benue state. It is possible that the Tiv would have been annihilated if Samuel Ortom had not provided a robust defence of the state.

“It is also a fact that the Fulani have been invincible because of the support from the present presidency and we will be condemned for the worst treatment if we ignore the red flag from Atiku.”

On his part, the National Secretary of FCN, Samson Ochono who expressed shock at the comment asked the Alhaji Abubakar to tender unreserved apology to Governor Ortom and Benue people.

He said, “we ask Atiku to tender an unreserved apology to Governor Ortom. His statement against Ortom is capable of setting the Governor against Fulanis and endangering him. We know Governor Ortom as one of the very few Nigerians who stand for justice and equity. Whenever he speaks, he speaks our minds. He is the conscience of this nation.

“Ortom has nothing personal against Fulanis. We understand that he even has some Fulanis as his appointees and has maintained a cordial relationship with Fulani people who are good and harmless. The Governor has only not allowed his friendship with some good Fulanis to eclipse his stand against the mayhem that is being perpetrated by the bad ones.

“Governor Ortom’s call for the end of attacks against his people by terrorist Fulani organizations is not in any way a profiling of that ethnic group. It is rather a wake up call.

“Alhaji Atiku must be told that this is Nigeria where the rights of the people matter. He has no moral ground to nurse a personal grudge against Governor Ortom. The Benue State Governor worked assiduously to market Atiku in 2019 and ensured that he defeated Buhari in the state during that year’s presidential election. And Benue was one of the few states that Atiku recorded victory in the north in that election.”