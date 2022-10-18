.

..says state overwhelmed

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has confirmed that no fewer than 24 persons have lost their lives in 12 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the State to the surging flood that hit Benue state while 74 others sustained serious injuries.

In a detailed account of the situation in the state, the Governor through the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr Emmanuel Shior Tuesday in Makurdi disclosed that the flood also sacked a total of 134,797 persons from their homes while 18,349 households were affected in the disaster.

He noted that 127 communities in 12 LGAs including Agatu, Apa, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer West, Logo, Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Buruku, Katsina-Ala and Makurdi were affected by the flood.

He stated that 1,818 houses were either lost or submerged in the affected LGAs while 20,468 hectares of farmland were washed away.

The Governor explained that responders were still profiling more victims lamenting that the state government was already overwhelmed by the situation.

“We are already grappling with the persons displaced by the armed Fulnai herdsmen attacks and then this. This is too much of a burden for the state government and we are already overwhelmed because the state government lacks the capacity to handle the situation.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government, international and local humanitarian organizations and spirited individuals to come to our aid,” he added.