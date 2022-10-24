The organizer of Beatz Awards, Nigerian sole premium entertainments awards that celebrates individuals that are behind the success of many celebrated artists in the country, has unveiled the 2022 categories and its nominees.

This year’s awards are coming at a time when the global economy is still trying to navigate the Covid-19 pandemics that restricted mobility in most parts of 2020. The 2022 nominees have 25 voting categories in this year’s edition, scheduled for November 19th, at the prestigious Shell Zenith Bank Hall Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos.

According to the organizer, comprehensive details of nominees and categories can be found here: www.thebeatzawards.com/nominees2022. Commenting on the awards night, Chief Executive Officer of Beatz awards, Elijah John, explained that the company goes beyond simply presenting prizes to individuals, pointing out that the brand does not just seek to give out awards, but recognizes the works those behind the scene professionals put in and do not get their due credit for a job done. “but its acknowledgment of the labour of some unsung heroes, whose efforts are not commended by recognitions”.

The Beatz Awards Boss, stressed that highlights of the programme will includes, red carpet which will begin at 5 P.M, followed by the main program at 6 p.m. some of the notable past winners includes (Blaise Beats for No wahala by 1DA banton, Andre Vibez for Calm Down By Rema, Vtek for Love For You by Simi, P.prime for Show me off by Asa, and Pheelz Mr. Producer aka Ridimakulayo for high by Adekunle Gold ft. Davido for the producer of the year)

The awards are created to celebrate the creative minds behind music production, business and distribution, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa at large. conceived in 2013 and eventually became a reality with the presentation of her inaugural award ceremony on December 18, 2015, since then, the awards have now become a reference point for behind-the-scenes professionals.

RELATED NEWS