Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, Phyna has emerged winner of the BBNaija Level Up S7.

She walks away with the coveted 100 million grand prize including N50m cash and N50m worth of other awards from the show’s sponsors.

The show premiered on 23 and 24 July 2022 with 24 housemates and later 2 fake housemates and 2 riders making 28 housemates.

This season’s battle for the Big Brother Naija grand prize came down to six housemates: Phyna, Bryann, Bella, Daniella, Adekunle and Chichi.

Phyna becomes the second ever female winner after Mercy won the S4 Pepperdem edition.

