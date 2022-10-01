By Efosa Taiwo

Big Brother Naija housemates, Rachel and Chizzy have been evicted from the show in what was a shocking eviction.

The duo, who are Riders, were evicted on Friday night when Ebuka paid the house a surprise visit.

The housemates were added to the show on August 7th introduced as riders.

During their introduction, Ebuka had said they would act as agents of Biggie, the instructive voice of the show.

He added that they cannot be disqualified and are not eligible to win the show’s grand prize.

Their eviction, therefore, came as a surprise to many fans of the show who expected them to stay till Sunday as earlier announced by Ebuka.

Phyna, Bryann, Bella, Daniella, Chichi, and Adekunle are now the six housemates left to battle for this year’s N100 million grand prize.

This year’s grand prize is the highest in the history of the show.

The 2021 edition of the show titled ‘Shine Ya Eye’ was won by White Money

RELATED NEWS