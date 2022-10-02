Chichi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chichi has been evicted from the reality TV show.

Chichi’s eviction came immediately after Daniella’s during the Grand Finale eviction show on Sunday.

This leaves housemates, Adekunle, Bryan, Phyna, and Bella as last ones standing for the prize of the day.

The very curvy housemate became a spotlight in the ninth week of the competition, after she emerged as the Head of House, earning her a spot in the season’s finale.

She also saved co-contestants Daniella and Phyna with her supreme veto power.

