By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was awarded the 2022 Kopa Trophy award during the Ballon d’Or Gala held in Paris on Monday.

The Barcelona prodigy was voted ahead of other talented players, such as Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka for the finest U21 player’s prize.

The Spain international has stolen the limelight since he debuted with Barcelona last season at the age of 17.

He succeeds teammate Pedri who won the same accolade last season and became the first Spaniard to do so.

After impressive performances with the senior team, the Catalan club renewed Gavi’s contract until June 2026, and included a one-billion-euro buyout clause in the deal.

This trophy is named after the first ever Ballon d’Or winner, French footballer Raymond Kopa



