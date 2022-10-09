By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that his side want to remain league leaders from now till the end of the season.

The Spanish manager, however, admitted that for his side to do that, they need to improve.

The Blaugrana will try to get back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Inter midweek, as they host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

With Real Madrid back on top after pipping Getafe 1-0 on Saturday, pressure will be on the Blaugrana to reclaim top position on goal difference.

Xavi, however, disconnected the game against Celta from that of Inter and Mallorca, stating that Celta are a different side who would press them.

Celta have nothing to do with Mallorca or Inter,” Xavi said at the pre-match press conference.

“Celta have a coach who wants his team to look for the ball, be the protagonist, have a presence in the center of the field.

“Last year they made the game very difficult for us. They have just beaten [Real] Betis.

“They will press us. It will be tough for us. But, we have to get back on our feet. We have to react.

Xavi said that he will put out his best XI, establishing that his side’s focus is totally on the game against Celta and not Inter.

“We will put out the best XI. We look at fatigue, injuries. We always look at that. But we are not thinking about Inter.

“We want to remain leaders from nowhere until the end of the season. That’s our objective.

“Then we’ll think about Inter. We are 100 percent focused on Celta.”

Barcelona will have the services of Frenkie De Jong who has been included in the team list for tonight’s clash with Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Jules Kounde and Frank Kessie out injured.

