By Ayo Onikoyi

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has responded to rumors of returning to her ex-husband after many years of separation.

The duo were spotted at Senator Sani Musa’s home during a house party recently. It was alleged that Fani Kayode wants Chikwendu back and the two are allegedly currently working on their marriage.

However, Chikwendu took to the comment section of the blog which posted the story to deny the allegation.

“Source please! I am not having myself dancing in any speculations this time. I am bold enough to call a press conference to announce my return if I do wish to do a 360. You all are hypocrites. I take it I am also to wash off the memories of everyone I knew as a wife as well as hate their wives and not honour them, because my ex-husband is at their party and avoid him for public satisfaction abi?

“Since I must share kids and not share air and space, produce a customised air, family, friends and life for me accordingly…”, she wrote.

Their marriage which ended in 2020, had a long-running marital crisis followed by legal battles. However, Fani Kayode dropped the court case filed against his estranged wife and mother of his four children, after they ended their rift and agreed to co-parent their children.