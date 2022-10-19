Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese

By Biodun Busari

The Australian government has warned its citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria over the recent flooding that has ravaged some parts of the country.

According to its travel advisory on the consulate’s website on Wednesday, over 20 states including Abuja, the nation’s capital were listed for Australians to avoid.

The country also listed terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal activities as reasons for its nationals to reconsider making trips to the most African populous country.

Read also: Don’t visit South-East, IPOB advises British envoy

It, however, advised its people that they must make a thorough study about the routes to use and get professional security advice if their trips to Nigeria are important.

It read, “There have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding. Essential services may be disrupted. Follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates.

“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria. If, despite our advice, you undertake travel within Nigeria, research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall, including the capital Abuja and surrounding areas, due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.

“Do not travel to Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross Rivers, Delta, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara States.”