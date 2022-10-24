Wike and Atiku

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has claimed that that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku does not need him in his campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

Wike made this assertion while speaking at the commissioning of the PDP governorship campaign office and the inauguration of the PDP campaign council in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Rivers governor accused Atiku of appointing some members of the PDP in Rivers State into his campaign council without his (Wike) contribution.

According to Wike, Atiku doesn’t want him and Rivers people to campaign for him.

He said, “The presidential candidate entered Rivers State and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor.

“So they said they don’t need me to campaign for them, that they don’t want Rivers people to campaign for them, will you force yourself?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose those who are enemies of the state.

“So they don’t want us to campaign, let’s campaign for those who want us to campaign for them,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS