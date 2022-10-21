Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Friday condoled former President of the Senate, David Mark, over the death of his first son, Tunde .

Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Tunde’s demise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with David Mark’s family over this loss. I share in your grief because Tunde and I had a special relationship of which I took him as a son.

“It is my prayer that God, who is the decider of all affairs, will heal all hearts that are hurt by this grief and accept the repose of his soul,” Abubakar said.(NAN)