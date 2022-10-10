The Federal Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission, Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, has expressed joy with the conferment of the National Award/Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, CFR, on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, describing the award as well-deserved and a great honour for the people of Delta Central senatorial district in particular, Delta State, the south-south region and Nigeria in general.

In a statement he personally signed, Chief Atanomeyovwi, former Treasurer of the Urhobo Progress Union noted that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has written his name in gold on the National scene as a senator of senators, having demonstrated core attributes of a democrat in his national assignment, emphasizing that a faithful labourer deserves his wages and due commendations.

‘’I am glad to be associated with the person and political vision of the Deputy Senate President. Having distinguished himself as a Senator of a class in his service to the nation, there is no gainsaying the fact that the man is deserving of the conferment of the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) by no less a personality than the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of National Merit Award scheduled for October 11, 2022.

‘’Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a grassroot political crusader who is very much prepared to save the soul of Delta State from life support, frustration and hardship. His innovative attributes in governance cannot be faulted. In the coming years, the people should expect a new Delta with high speed of human capital development and a safe economic environment where businesses will thrive for the good of all.

‘’His coming into the Delta State gubernatorial race has brought vigour, hope and lots of excitement to the people. Deltans are expectant of a new lease of life and improved derivatives from the government under his watch. His performance as senator has brought hope to the people. It is therefore with total sense of joy and dignity that I join millions of Deltans to celebrate this political icon on this occasion of his conferment with the prestigious Award of Commander of the Federal Republic by Mr President. Congratulations’’, the statement added.

