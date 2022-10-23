By Efosa Taiwo

Aston Villa cruised to a 4-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday under caretaker manager Aaron Danks.

Former boss Steven Gerrard was sacked late on Thursday night following a 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Danks handed the caretaker role.

Danks got into a perfect start of his role early on Villa raced into a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes against an unbelieving Brentford side.

Leon Bailey set the tone for a memorable afternoon from a corner after barely 60 seconds to the start of the game.

He then turned provider for Danny Ings for a brilliant finish near the post in the seventh minute.

Tyrone Mings was hacked down by Kristoffer Ajer with Ings converting the resultant penalty to make it three for Villa.

Ollie Watkins did made it four after the break after he had twice been denied by the post and David Raya.

Aston Villa have now moved up to 14th position and their first win in four games.

