Unai Emery

By Emmanuel Okogba

Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as its new head coach to replace Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week.

The announcement of the Spaniard was made on Monday via the club’s website after earlier reports that Emery was set to leave Villarreal for a return to England.

A statement confirming the appointment reads: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new Head Coach.

“Unai joins from Villarreal, whom he led to Europa League success by beating Manchester United in the final in 2021 as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

“A highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games, Unai has also previously managed in the Premier League during a spell with Arsenal, leading the Gunners to a Europa League final.

“He has also enjoyed notable success at Sevilla and at Paris Saint Germain. In Seville, he won three successive Europa League titles between 2013 and 2016 before going on to lift a Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups and two Trophée des Champions.

“Unai will take over from November 1st after his work permit formalities are completed.”

Gerrard was sacked after managing to win just two and losing six of the opening eleven Premier League fixtures he oversaw.

