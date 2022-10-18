A community leader in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Seleyeibo Perekeme, told Vanguard that only the council secretariat is standing above flood water.

However, that piece of dry land is enough for residents escaping their share of flood from neighbouring communities such as Kpakiama, Oboro, Esanma, Tuomo, Tubegbe, Koloware, Ogboin-ama and many others in both Burutu and Patani council areas.

Many more victims are even fleeing from Yenagoa (Bayelsa State capital) to Bomadi. And Bomadi Bridge is a sleeping place for some.

Meanwhile, even the dead are denied rest. Displaced from morgues and graves, corpses now float on flooded Bayelsa and Delta streets.

Meanwhile, about 4,745 displaced persons across 73 communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, declined relocation from their flood-ravaged communities because they desire to secure their properties and prematurely harvested farm produce.

The East is not spared. A boat capsized with over 50 drowning.

The boatman said the majority of the passengers he had on board were women and children trying to escape from their flooded communities.

Up North, only the rooftops of some houses were visible in some communities.

In Plateau state, a pregnant woman and a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Goma, are among persons swept off by waters.

Ironically, in Niger and Benue states, it’s almost a tradition for communities to go under water annually. The first hosts four dams, and both are named after the two major rivers in the country.

Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Rano, Danbatta, Tsanyawa, Gwale, Ajingi, Dawakin Kudu and Albasu are some of the affected areas in Kano.

It was reported that Kano had lost 6,417 houses, roads, markets to the ravaging flood.

Gombe, Adamawa, Kogi and Borno states have not been spared.

Just like the flood disaster of 2012, the Federal Government is blaming this one on very heavy local rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam in neighbouring Republic of Cameroon.

Therefore, rivers burst their banks and the inadequate, blocked and non-functional drainage fail.

As at Sunday, October 16, 2022, the Federal Government said the flood disaster had killed over 603 persons, displaced 1,302,589 more and partially destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands across the country.

Also, 2,407 persons had been injured, 121,318 houses partially damaged, 82,053 houses totally wrecked and totally damaged 332,327 hectares of farmlands.

