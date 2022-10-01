By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has applauded his team for their “great performance” at defeating Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta said they deserved to win, adding that it is important that their current momentum is sustained.

“I’m really happy, it was a great performance, a great day with an incredible atmosphere to play in. I’m so grateful to all the people that connect with the team in such a special way. I’m really happy because it’s an opportunity to make a lot of people happy and proud and I think we have delivered that to all of them,” Arteta said during the post-match press conference.

“We are focused. It is a really hungry and humble team, believe me. We know where we are. There is nothing that we have done yet, and there are still a lot of things to improve, and that’s the direction that we are taking.

On the importance of keeping the momentum throughout the winter into the new year, Arteta said, “It is because in this league, the next match we are going to play in the Europa League in a few days here and it will be really tough. But we have that now, and it is so powerful and meaningful for us. Obviously now the next step is to go and do many other things. But we have to – first of all – have what we have, and with that group of players and that connection I think it is much easier, that something nice can happen.”

With the win, Arsenal maintained their lead on the top of the table, opening up a four-point gap over champions Man City who play Man United on Sunday.

