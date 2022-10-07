By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his team is still a work-in-progress despite their outstanding performance this season.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday, Arteta said that there are still weaknesses his team need to improve on.

“Our team is as well [a work in progress]. I think you always want to get better. You always hear about the weaknesses that you want to improve,” the Spanish manager said at a pre-match press conference.

He described Liverpool as a magnificent team, adding that his side need to be at their best to beat them.

“Again, it’s another really exciting game to play against one of the toughest opponents in this league. It’s going to be a really demanding match and it’s gonna require us to be at our best again.”

Arsenal will look to maintain their lead on top of the table when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday.

Although on current form, Arsenal are tipped as favourite to come out with a victory, the Reds have an impressive record against Arsenal.

Klopp’s side have won five of the past nine meetings in all competitions with Arsenal’s most recent scalp coming in July 2020 – after Liverpool had won the Premier League title.

RELATED NEWS