Apostolos, the debut album of the Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, was released on the 8th of August 2022 and has since received several positive responses, gaining massive airplay on several online and offline platforms.

Reviewing music albums released in the year 2022, Album Talks — a renowned musical online hub announced the position of Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s debut album “Apostolos” as #10 on the Top 10 of the NG Apple Music Album Chart in August 2022. “Apostolos is the first Christian album to peak in the Top 10 this year. It is also the first Christian album to peak in the Top 10 of the Apple Music Album chart since Dunsin Oyekan’s “The Gospel of the Kingdom which peaked at #4 in January 2021” they further stated.

A few hours after the initial announcement, Album Talks announced again that the 13-track album had moved up to #6 on the Top 10 of the NG Apple Music Album Chart and peaked at the #5. The album is currently number one on the NG Apple Music Christian Chart.

Also, the 6th track on the music project “Holy Ghost (Live)” maintained a strong position as #16 on the Top 20 Trending songs in Nigeria chart on YouTube. “Holy Ghost (Live)” was also the only Christian song on the list of the Top 20 Trending songs in Nigeria on the platform for weeks.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren highlighted the influence of the divine in the writing and delivery of the songs on the album and how the songs can activate the spiritual. “These songs came directly from the Spirit and the divine realm. Listening to the songs will take you to the place from whence it came” Pastor Iren said.

“Apostolos: Sounds of Transition, is a gift to the body of Christ and a sound ushering in a powerful move of God in our generation in a greater capacity.” he reiterated.

The album which features renowned gospel artistes including Sinach, Nosa, Judikay, Victor Bajulaye and E-Daniels, was produced by Stephen Adeniyi, Yimika Dakinson and Olusiji Ewedemi.

