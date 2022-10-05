Actress Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

American actress, Tia Mowry, has announced a divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage and having two children together.

Mowry, according to reports, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split when filing to end their marriage in Los Angeles.

Mowry, who announced the divorce on her Instagram page on Tuesday, said she would continue maintaining a friendship with her ex-husband.

The actress wrote, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she stated.

