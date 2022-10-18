L-R: Datti Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi, Ahmad Gumi

By Biodun Busari

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said waves of agitations and restructuring of Nigeria were key issues he discussed with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi who visited him at his residence on Monday.

Obi was in Kaduna yesterday to grace an event organised by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other groups for the parties’ standard bearers in the 2023 general elections.

The former Anambra state governor, in the company of his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, however, visited the controversial scholar before attending the programme.

While Obi’s visit to Gumi has been greeted with mixed reactions, the latter has revealed issues that dominated their meeting, according to Daily Trust report on Tuesday.

Gumi said he asked Obi important questions about how he intends to address the agitations and restructuring if he becomes the nation’s leader next year.

“He (Obi) came on a courtesy call even though I was meeting him for the first time face-to-face, and so I appreciated his visit,” Gumi said.

The Islamic scholar added, “I asked him very essential questions, but I told him he didn’t have to give me straight answers right away since I knew he was on his way to Arewa House where he would explain it better to the larger society to understand.

“I asked him about his stand on restructuring because Nigeria has been going through a restructuring from 1960 to date and how he could empower an unskilled nation.

“I also asked him how he could pacify agitations from the South East, North Central, South West, and North East. Again, I told him there are foreign interests in this country that are part of the polarisation of our politics. So how is he going to tackle it?

“He also agreed with me that truly there is foreign interest in this country, and then I wished him well.”