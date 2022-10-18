Social network Parler has announced a deal for US rapper Kanye West to buy the platform popular with US conservatives after the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over anti-Semitic posts.

After posting anti-Semitic remarks, the star’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were shut last week.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” the billionaire artist and fashion mogul said in a statement released by Parler.

Parler said West, who has an account on the network as of Monday, was “taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech.”

The popularity of Parler has increased among US conservatives as more established platforms crack down on false material.

The 45-year-old’s restriction on Twitter and Instagram earlier in October was not the first time his posts received punitive action from major social media platforms.

Earlier this year West was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after violating the social network’s harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.

Parler, which describes itself as “a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture,” announced in September that it was restructuring to focus on users who risk being ousted from the internet.

