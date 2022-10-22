By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian model and event planner, Miss Ada Eme, has won the 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN.

The 24-year-old model beat 37 other contestants from around Nigeria to the coveted title and was crowned on Friday night in Lagos.

The 34th annual pageant was hosted by Deyemi Okanlawon and Munachi Abii.

Contestants, who made it alongside side Ada are Miss Edo, Montana Onose Felix, who took second place and was crowned with the title of Miss Universe Nigeria, 2022.

Miss Anambra, Genevieve Ukatu; Miss Abuja, Ifeoma Uzogheli, and Miss Lagos, Lydia Balogun, made the top five and went home with the titles: Miss Supranational Nigeria, Miss Ecowas Nigeria, and Miss Tourism Nigeria, respectively.

Ada will go on to represent Nigeria at the next Miss World pageant, while Montana Felix would be Nigeria’s representative at Miss Universe.

Ada succeeded Oluchi Madubuike, who was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2021.