Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has bagged an international appointment.

The actress took to her Instagram page to confirm her latest achievement.

She said she has been appointed as an International Peace Ambassador and expressed appreciation to God.

Celebrating her new appointment, Ezeonu said it is another feather to her cap.

“INTERNATIONAL PEACE AMBASSADOR. ANOTHER FEATHER TO MY CAP. THANK YOU LORD. Now I am Amb. chief Ngozi Ezeonu,” she wrote.

RELATED NEWS