A 54-year-old grandmother, Jarah has been eaten alive by a 22-foot python in Indonesia after she went into the jungle to gather rubber.

According to the DailyMail, Jarah went missing on Friday night in woodland near her family home in Jambi province, on the western island of Sumatra.

After her family raised an alarm about her disappearing, locals sent out search parties and two days later found a huge snake in a forest clearing with a swollen stomach, and when they cut it open found her body inside.

Anto, the head of Jarah’s village who – like many Indonesians – uses just one name, said the python likely killed her by using its body to suffocate her.

The official said: “The victim did not come home after saying goodbye to her family to go to the garden collecting rubber from trees on Friday.

“Her family then reported her missing to the local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then.

“Residents killed the snake and dissected its stomach. Everyone was astonished. It turned out that the woman we were looking for was in the snake’s stomach.”

Anto said no residents witnessed when Jahrah was eaten by a snake as she went to the forest alone.

