By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ugbogui Ward,Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. George Edokpolor and hundreds of his supporters and followers have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a ceremony which took place on Saturday at Ugbogui where he said that “no right thinking person in Ovia federal constituency” should remain with the PDP considering what the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa is doing.

Edokpolor said Idahosa has brought government presence to the people adding that “Mr Dennis Idahosa, has shown that when the right person is entrusted with the peoples mandate, the people will have every reason to rejoice.

“This is what informed our decision to dump the PDP and join hands to return Idahosa to the NationalAssembly so that the people will continue to enjoy good governance. “Idahosa has not been found wanting in the area of representation and there is need for all right thinking Ovia people to appreciate his wonderful performance by sending him back to Abuja to continue with what he has started,” he stated.

The defectors were assured of full integration into the party without discrimination. On his party, Idahosa who used the occasion to reel out his achievements in office said that more work needed to be done because of years of neglect the federal constituency has suffered in the past. The lawmaker however noted that it could only be possible if the people once again offer their support in the 2023 general elections.

RELATED NEWS