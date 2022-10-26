By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that results will be transmitted to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on election day, saying that the Commission is not going back on its decision.

Yakubu made this disclosure at the third quarterly meeting with political parties for 2022 on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the number of registered voters in Nigeria, has risen from 84,004,084 to 93,522,272, following the addition of 9,518,188 newly registered voters.

According to him. the figure was preliminary as Section 19(1) and (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 required the commission to display the hard copies of the register of voters for each Registration Area (ward) and Local Government Area (LGA).

He added that INEC was also required to simultaneously publish the entire register on its website for two weeks for scrutiny, claims, and objections by citizens not later than 90 days before the general election.

“Accordingly, in the next few days, the commission will print 9,352,228 pages of the register.

“The hard copy will be displayed for each of the 8,809 Registration Areas (Wards) and 774 LGAs nationwide while the entire register will be published on our website for claims and objections as required by law.

“The display of the physical register will take place at the designated centers from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Friday, Nov. 25.

“Further details, including the procedure for filing claims and objections, would be released by the commission next week,’’ .

