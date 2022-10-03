.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Stakeholders in the oil-rich communities of Ohaji in the Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo state, on Monday called their people not to be divided in making the right political choices that would end poverty, lack of electricity and bad roads among others in their communities.

They made this call while speaking to newsmen at the end of their meeting at Umuapu Community in the Ohaji area.

According to the chairman of Ohaji Political Movement, OPM, Ugochukwu Nwokoma, he said: “Ohaji as an oil producing area, have been politically marginalized both politicians and government in power, regretted that even after voting them into power, they paid deaf ears to the plight of the people.

“Ohaji people must stand and speak with one voice to change the narratives adding that if Ohaji comes together as an indivisible block, they would achieve collective results and the politicians will no longer take them for granted.”

Adding his voice, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Ebenezer Amadi, was of the view that, “OPM is not about political parties but rather for the unity of Ohaji. “OPM remains a political movement whose main objective is to tackle political issues confronting the area.”

