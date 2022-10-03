.

The National Population Commission, NPC has said that no Nigerian will be left uncaptured in the forthcoming population census in the country.

The Commission’s Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra who stated this during a State Stakeholders Summit on the 2023 population and housing census with the theme: “2023 Census-Getting People Involved” in Kano, said every nigerian will be counted in the right way, place and time.

Kwarra represented by the Federal Commissioner, Kano State, Dr. Ismaila Lawal Sulaiman promised to deliver a credible census which will be acceptable by all.

According to him, “In the 2023 Census, everyone will be counted in the right way, at the right place and time, and for the benefits of all persons resident in Nigeria.

“The Commission remains committed to the conduct of a credible and acceptable census that will be transformational and meet international standards.

“As you are all aware , preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census are in top gear and as part of efforts to deliver a credible and reliable census , the Commission is committed to ensuring that the results of the census are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards for planning and developmental purposes .

“I therefore wish to call on all stakeholders here to join hands with the National Population Commission in realizing the dream of providing the needed demographic data that will facilitate and place our country on the pedestal of sustainable development.

“The goal of the State Stakeholders Summit is to broaden state level support base for the successful conduct of the 2023 Census. The specific objectives are to create public awareness on the conduct of the 2023 Census including its imperatives , methodology and timelines. To promote robust and informed conversation on the processes and procedures for the 2023 Census. To solicit the cooperation and support of state level stakeholders for th conduct of the 2023 Census and to provide a platform to offer clarification and receive feedback and 2023 Population and Housing Census and suggestions on salient issues and concerns related to the conduct of the exercise,” Kwarra however stated.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State stressed the need for the census exercise in order to ensure effective planning and adequate provision of services resources for all and sundry in the country.

Ganduje represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said, “Population data is essential to development planning and any government desirous of achieving development strides needs to know the number of people requiring certain amenities at a given time such as light,water, housing, health and education facilities.

“Therefore knowledge of national population in terms of size, distribution and socio-economic characteristics is required for planning purposes, making the conduct of census one of the essential governance activities”.

The Governor however assured of his administration’s unflinching support and commitment in ensuring that the 2023 census exercise is successfully conducted in the state.

Similarly, the Emir of Gaya, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim expressed the readiness of the traditional leaders to support the successful conduct of the exercise.

