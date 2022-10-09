.

...road construction to gulp N175.4bn out of N288.4bn for capital spending

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed to spend a total of N300.3 billion of its N20.51 trillion budget on its activities in the Ministry of Works and Housing for the 2023 fiscal year.

A breakdown of the Ministry’s budget shows that of the total of N300,385,582.183 billion allocated to it, capital projects would gulp N288.4bn while overhead costs received a proposal of N667.8m.

The sum of N11,240, 487.122 was earmarked for personnel costs.

Under the sun-head of Road construction/ Provision of roads, the Federal Government proposed expenditure of N175.4bn, out of this sum, N62 .2bn is to be spent on road rehabilitation and repairs.

A further breakdown revealed that N32.5 bn will be spent as counterpart funding for the expansion of the Abuja-Keffi Dual carriageway and the dualization of the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi road in Nasarawa State and Benue States phase 1 and the construction of Lafia bypass and 9th mile (Enugu)-Otukpo-Makurdi Road in Enugu and Benue States Phase II.

The ministry is to spend most of its capital budget on ongoing projects some of which include the rehabilitation of the access road to Apapa/Tincan Island Port-NNPC Depot in Lagos State for which it is proposing N150 million.

Construction of Agbor-Sakpoba Road (Alihami Spur to College of Education) which is one of the ongoing projects in Delta State was allocated the sum of N22.3m.

The construction of public schools was allotted N180m while the provision of housing received N12.2bn.

However, the ministry also noted a surplus( Deficit) revenue over expenditure of -N296.099 bn

