.

.As the Interior ministry gets N304.39

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed to spend over N22 billion on the supply of catering materials and foodstuffs for the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS in 2023.

Specifically, the Correctional Service is to spend N22,447,582,237 on the line item.

The figure which is part of the federal government’s executive proposal in the 2023 Appropriation Bill also earmarked over N304.39 billion for the parent Ministry of Interior.

Of the figure, the Ministry of Interior headquarters gets N2.66 billion while the Nigeria Correctional Service gets N91.79 billion.

ALSO READ

2023 budget filled with unrealistic projections, says CUPP

Others are Nigeria Immigration Service which gets N76.51 billion; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC

N117.15 billion; Civil Defence, Fire, Corrections and Immigration Services Board get N522.59 million; and, the Federal Fire Service gets N15.74 billion.

Construction of four 3,000-capacity maximum security custodial centres in Osun, Plateau, Gombe and Abia states which is ongoing is to gulp over N1.55 billion.

Also, the ongoing construction of 3,000- capacity model custodial centres in Kano, Abuja, Bori, and Damaturu as well as the addition of cells to some facilities will cost N783.3 million.

On Prison’s biometrics, arms and ammunition as well as other security equipment, the service is expected to expend over N1.44 billion.

RELATED NEWS