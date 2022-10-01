Recognizing his artistry and prowess to make music, 1UCID transitioned from being the guy behind the scenes to an artiste. And on August 12, 2022, he released “Miss You”, his first ever single.

1UCID new music release, “It’s Giving” produced & engineered by O-banga was inspired by the popular phrase peculiar to the Urban community used as a term to describe a situation or something that’s different from the norm.

Born Kwadwo J Bedihene, 1UCID is a successful entrepreneur who has co-founded companies such as Ray Styles Studios, Inc. Heuristic Lifestyles LLC, and Uvolox LLC in the United States.

Equipped with authentic storytelling and finding muse in various genres of music, 1UCID’s mastery of the art is evident one song at a time.

“It’s Giving” is a unique composition and soothing music fused with elements from Afrobeats and Hip Hop. The song reflects on toxic behavior experienced in relationships.

